The Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds will be lined Thursday with team campsites of enthusiasts in the fight against cancer.
These teams have been working tirelessly since last fall to raise funds in support of the American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
Relay For Life is a non-competitive walk with meaning. While the outside of the track is lined with teams, the inside is lined with luminary bags, each representing a person touched by cancer.
The participants of each team walk the track for a 12-hour period from early evening to early dawn. Knowing the difficult journey of each cancer patient fuels them through the wee hours of the night.
You don’t need to be on a team to participate.
The Venice Relay For Life will celebrate all current cancer patients, survivors and caregivers at a special dinner reception sponsored by Harbor Chase and the Joyner Family. It will take place Friday at 6 p.m. in the Survivor tent on the festival grounds.
You must be registered to attend, which you can do by calling Brittney Hoogland at 941-328-3758 or sending an email to Brittney.Hoogland@cancer.org.
You also can call her to register a team or to become a Relay For Life sponsor.
The entire community is encouraged to come out and support the event. There will be lots of music, fun, food and games.
Team formationTeams are formed by families, friends, neighbors, survivors, businesses, schools, churches and anyone passionate about supporting those with cancer. Notable teams include:
- Pelican Pointe has been a top fundraising team for several years in both state and national rankings. Formed in 2002, the team surpassed the $1 million mark in cumulative fundraising in January 2019.
- Islandwalk also has had a top fundraising team, raising more than $25,000 in 2018. It is currently on its way to surpass this amount in 2019.
- Hooping For A Cure is a small business that comes together to find a cure. It, too, is a top fundraising team at the Venice Relay For Life.
- #hope is a team made up of friends who hold several fundraisers throughout the year, such as a recent car show which raised $4,000.
- The Venice High School Interact Club has had an active team since the inception of Relay in 2002. It holds an annual show at the school, raising more than $5,0
00 each year. The Key Club also represents Venice High with a team
- .
Let the Relay beginOpening Ceremonies for Relay will be at 7 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.), immediately followed by the Survivor Lap at 7:30 p.m. At 9 p.m., lights go down and the luminary bags are lit in honor and memory of loved ones touched by cancer.
This is a moving ceremony not to be missed.
Music, games and activities continue through the night with closing ceremonies at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 27.
Meanwhile, upcoming fundraising events include:
- May 16 – The Bark For Life team will host a quarter auction at 6 p.m. at South Venice Civic Association, 720 Alligator Drive. Cost is $3 per paddle, two for $5 and three for $7.
- July 28 – Fight for a Cure 6, a pro-wrestling event, will be held at 4 p.m., at White Buffalo Saloon, 5377 McIntosh Road, in Sarasota. Tickets are $10-$20.
More information about upcoming events can be found on the Relay For Life website, RelayForLife.org/venicefl.
(Sue Lord-Allen is team ambassador on the event leadership team and is team captain for the Pelican Pointe Relay team^p.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.