• Venice United Church Of Christ, 620 Shamrock Blvd., will host its annual Outreach Basket Auction, Nov. 9, put on by the Women’s Fellowship. Tickets will be sold from 9 — 10:45 a.m.; drawings begin at 11 a.m. A sheet of tickets are $5; five sheets for $20. Place your tickets in jars next to the baskets that you want to win. Proceeds benefit nonprofit organizations. For more information, call the church office, 941-496-6741.
• The Sugar Bowl Show of Shows is Sunday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m., at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., to benefit families that are experiencing financial hardship. Sponsored by Catholic Charities and local Knights of Columbus Councils, the show will feature Doo Wop Legends — The Mystics. Tickets: $25, $30 or $40 each, at veniceperformingartscenter.com.
• A free Friendship Lunch is served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-4942.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, holds free magnifying workshops for the vision impaired on Tuesdays, offered by Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center. Participants will learn about various types of magnifiers and get hands-on practice to help choose one. Registration is required. Call 941-359-1404.
• Renovation of Venice Church of the Nazarene’s Fellowship Hall, 1535 E. Venice Ave., has begun and should be complete by Dec. 2. The hall will undergo total rewiring, new restrooms; a food warming/serving area; new sliding wall partitions, drop ceiling, flooring; renewed walls, improved rain drainage, shaded courtyard, and playgrounds for children’s ministries and preschool. Be safe: do not enter the fellowship hall and foyer areas during the renovation.
• Vendors wanted for the Premiere Christmas Craft Fair, Dec. 7, at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 1115 Center Road. There will also be a bake sale and goodies to sit and enjoy in our cafe. Call Barbara Johnson 941-445-4941.
• Venice Peace Project hold meditation the second Thursday of every month from 5 to 6 p.m. at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
• One Christ Won City sponsors public prayer Tuesdays at noon at Centennial Park. Corporate prayer breaks into small groups for individual prayer at 12:30-12:45 p.m. Bring water and chair. All welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
• MaryBeth Runk and volunteers from area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Call 419-202-6114.
• All may attend the Women’s Ministry Home League of The Salvation Army of South Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice. The club meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
• Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, seeks volunteers to help teachers in Head Start classrooms feed and play with the children during two- or three-hour shifts. Both male and female volunteers are welcome as are students seeking community service hours. Head Start is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call Marisa, 941-355-3680, ext. 305, email mpufta@ccdis1.org.
• Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses Thursdays at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, 580 Mcintosh Road, Sarasota. This friendly performing group is eager for new singers who are able to read music. People of all voice parts and faiths are welcome. Call Susan at 941-355-8011; visit: SarasotaJewishChorale.org.
