• Venice Peace Project hosts meditation 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. the second Thursday of every month from at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
• Church of the Redeemer presents organist Kent Tritle Sunday, Jan. 19 at 4:30 p.m.(Tickets: $20), followed by Evensong at 5:30 p.m. (Free). Kent Tritle, director of Cathedral Music at St. John the Divine in New York City and organist at the New York Philharmonic, will give an organ recital and conduct the monthly service of Evensong at Church of the Redeemer in downtown Sarasota. Tickets for the 4:30 p.m. organi recital may be purchased at the door or online at: redeemersarasota.org/kenttritle
• Venice Interfaith Community Association meets each Monday at 7 p.m. At Emanual Lutheran Church, 700 South Tamiami Trail, Venice.The winter 2020 series will begin wqith a Martin Luther King Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 20. The speaker will be Dr. John Walker, pastor of Bethel CME Church in Sarasota. There will eb gospel music by Booker High School’s Jet Stream Choir Admission is dree. Donations accepted.
• One Christ Won City sponsors public prayer Tuesdays at noon at Centennial Park. Corporate prayer breaks into small groups for individual prayer at 12:30-12:45 p.m. Bring water and chair. All welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
• MaryBeth Runk and volunteers from area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Call 419-202-6114.
• A free Friendship Lunch is served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-4942.
• All may attend the Women’s Ministry Home League of The Salvation Army of South Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice. The club meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
• Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, seeks volunteers to help teachers in Head Start classrooms feed and play with the children during two- or three-hour shifts. Both male and female volunteers are welcome as are students seeking community service hours. Head Start is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call Marisa, 941-355-3680, ext. 305, email mpufta@ccdis1.org.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, has free magnifying workshops for the vision impaired on Tuesdays, offered by Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center. Participants will learn about various types of magnifiers and get hands-on practice to help choose one. Registration is required. Call 941-359-1404.
• Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses Thursdays at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, 580 Mcintosh Road, Sarasota. This friendly performing group is eager for new singers who are able to read music. People of all voice parts and faiths are welcome. Call Susan at 941-355-8011; visit: SarasotaJewishChorale.org.
