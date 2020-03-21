As most large gatherings — over 10 — have been canceled during the coronavirus outbreak, it is wise to double check before going to any public function, including religious services.
Some events are being canceled because they are located in such places as public libraries. Consider that even the beaches have been closed
Many religious services have been canceled. Many are offering virtual services. Check the web sites of the church or temple in question.
• Chabad of Venice and North Port is closed but assisting people with food for Passover. The Chabad just received 140 pounds of mazza for Passover. Students are studying online.
• MaryBeth Runk and volunteers from area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Call 419-202-6114.
• The Salvation Army of South Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice has suspended church services and all events other than social services. For more information, call 941-484-6227.
