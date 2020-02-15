• Venice-Nokomis Seventh Day Adventist Church presents Calvin Taylor in concert at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 and 5 p.m. at the church, 2375 Seaboard Ave., Venice. A love offering will be received and CDs and books will be available for sale. For more information, call 941-483-2402.
• Venice Interfaith Community Association continues its Winter Series Monday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. with a program by Jeanne Zakovitch Paben on Discrimination in Environmental Law. A practicing Florida attorney for 20 years, Paben will discuss issues of equal protection from environmental pollution such as those faced by the Tallevast community. A lively audience question and answer session will follow her presentation at Emanual Lutheran Church, 790 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Free admission, donations accepted. Visit veniceinterfaith.org. to learn about coming programs.
• This Sunday the sermon at Suncoast MCC Venice will focus on scriptures that tell us that loving God also means loving our neighbor, and the stranger. We will hear from Jesus’ teaching from the Sermon on the Mount about forgiveness as a key to right relationship. How do our relationships shape who we are, and who we become? What are the keys to fostering healthy relationships?Suncoast MCC is at 3276 E. Venice Ave. 34292. Phone 941-484-7062.
• “Broken Hearts: The Potential Impact of Alcohol and Drug Abuse.” On Thursday, Feb. 20, Dr. Jonathan C. Fong, cardiac surgeon at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, will talk about the ways alcohol and drug addiction can negatively affect the heart – and bring stress and heartbreak to those who love the addicted person. This program is sponsored by SAFE, a ministry of Support and Addiction Family Education, and will be held in Memorial Hall at Christ Venice, 1475 Center Road. The event is free and will begin with refreshments and fellowship at 6 p.m., followed by Fong’s presentation at 6:3 p.m. Reservations should be made by emailing SAFE@ChristVenice.com or calling Allen Meringer at 941-451-0964 by Wednesday Feb. 19. Fong, a member of Christ Venice, is board certified in cardio thoracic surgery and cardiac surgery, and he has been a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon for a quarter century. Living in Venice for the past 17 years, he opened the Cardiac Surgery program at Venice Regional Medical Center in 2003, and is currently a cardiac surgeon at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
• Venice Peace Project hold meditation the second Thursday of every month from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
• Join archaeologist Tony Moore, as he presents a free, five-evening seminar: “Discoveries in the Land of the Nile;” “Tales the Tel Tells;” “Jews and Arabs in Jerusalem;” “Christmas Eve in the Holy Land;” and “In the Footsteps of Jesus.” Venice 7th Day Adventist Church 2375 S. Seaboard Ave., Venice. Nightly Feb. 22-26 at 6 p.m. For more information visit BiblicalWorld.org/venice/ or call 603-531-0899
• A free Friendship Lunch is served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-4942.
• Epiphany Cathedral Justice and Peace Ministry is sponsoring an informative presentation by Florida Selah Freedom on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the church hall on Sarasota Street in Venice. Selah Freedom is a national organization dedicated to eliminating sex trafficking and restoring the victim’s dignity and well-being. Vanessa Morris, director of awareness, will discuss the role of educating and equipping individuals in the faith-based community with tools to fight trafficking and exploitation or inexperienced and naive youth. Call the Eiphamy office at 941-484-3505 to confirm attendance in advance.
• One Christ Won City sponsors public prayer Tuesdays at noon at Centennial Park. Corporate prayer breaks into small groups for individual prayer at 12:30-12:45 p.m. Bring water and chair. All welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
• MaryBeth Runk and volunteers from area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Call 419-202-6114.
• All may attend the Women’s Ministry Home League of The Salvation Army of South Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice. The club meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
• Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, seeks volunteers to help teachers in Head Start classrooms feed and play with the children during two- or three-hour shifts. Both male and female volunteers are welcome as are students seeking community service hours. Head Start is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call Marisa, 941-355-3680, ext. 305, email mpufta@ccdis1.org.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, holds free magnifying workshops for the vision impaired on Tuesdays, offered by Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center. Participants will learn about various types of magnifiers and get hands-on practice to help choose one. Registration is required. Call 941-359-1404.
• Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses Thursdays at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, 580 Mcintosh Road, Sarasota. This friendly performing group is eager for new singers who are able to read music. People of all voice parts and faiths are welcome. Call Susan at 941-355-8011; visit: SarasotaJewishChorale.org.
