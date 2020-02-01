• Harvest Chapel is welcoming The Stevens Family, a well-known gospel group from Nashville. The will be with at the church at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 t Harvest Chapel's sanctuary, on the corner of Cortina Boulevard and Center Road, Venice. There is no admission fee, but a free-will offering will be taken during the service. For more information call the church office at 942-786-1482.
• The Women's Fellowship of Venice United Church of Christ invites the community to its annual Rummage Sale, which will be held from 8:15 a.m.-noon Feb. 8 at the church, 620 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Items for sale include: housewares, jewelry, the boutique items, tools, books, linens, toys, craft items, Christmas items, a suit of armor and more. Breakfast and lunch items will be available at the Cafe'.
• Venice Peace Project hold meditation the second Thursday of every month from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
• A free Friendship Lunch is served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-4942.
• A Venice Interfaith Community Association meets each Monday at 7 p.m. At Emanual Lutheran Church, 700 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Admission is free. Donations accepted.
• Venice Interfaith Community Association continues its Winter Series with a program by Dr. Vera Blake, retired principal of Falls Church, Vurginia High School. Blake will speak on Providing an Equitable and Entitled Education for All Children. A lively audience question and answer session will follow her presentation. Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice FL ,Monday Feb. 3, 7 p.m. All welcome, donations gratefully accepted. Learn more: veniceinterfaith.org.
Venice Interfaith Community Association continues its Winter Series with a program by Carleton Mayers II, founder of Mayers Strategic Solutions,LLC. He is also Supervising Director in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Reform Program at Southern Poverty Law Center in Florida. A lively audience question and answer session will follow his presentation a Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, ,Monday Feb. 10, 7 p.m All welcome, donations gratefully accepted. Learn more:
• A free seminar on how to maximize your charitable giving will be offered on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. at Christ Venice Church, located at 1475 Center Road. The seminar will outline such topics as developing plans with qualified charitable deductions, tax-free portfolio diversification, and converting non-productive property into income generating assets. The seminar is provided by local financial strategist Reid Hartsfield, a member of the BB&T Wealth Team. His presentation is open to the public, but reservations are requested. To register, email: janie@mclureoil.com.
• The Jewish Food Festival is coming up on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 North Auburn Road, off East Venice Ave., Venice. Think fonred beef, knishes, lox, bagels, matzoh ball soup, noodle and other kugels, pastrami, entertainment, gift items for sale by local artisans, homemade desserts that will overflow the tables, and more.
Free parking on site and also free shuttle bus service from Achieve Credit Union at 1485 E. Venice Ave. at Capris Isles, Blvd. Call 941-484-2022 or visit jewishcongregationofvenice.org
• Epiphany Cathedral Justice and Peace Ministry is sponsoring an informative presentation by Florida Selah Freedom on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the church hall on Sarasota Street in Venice. Selah Freedom is a national organization dedicated to eliminating sex trafficking and restoring the victim's dignity and well-being. Vanessa Morris, Director of Awareness, will discuss the role of educating and equipping individuals in the faith-based community with tools to fight trafficking and exploitation or inexperienced and naive youth. Call the Eiphamy office at 941-484-3505 to confirm attendance in advance.
• One Christ Won City sponsors public prayer Tuesdays at noon at Centennial Park. Corporate prayer breaks into small groups for individual prayer at 12:30-12:45 p.m. Bring water and chair. All welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
• There will be a free social media seminar, "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,"designed for parents, grandparents and young adults. Learn how social media, "The new addiction," is impacting the minds and lives of the next generation. What are they coming to value, embrace and purchase? Should we rethink internet privacy expectations? Deputy Karen Hicks of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office will present information for studetns and adults. Yopics include cyberbullying, harrassment, depression and anxiety. The seminar will beat 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the New Life Church, 5800 Tamiami Trail, Venice, 34293.
• MaryBeth Runk and volunteers from area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Call 419-202-6114.
• All may attend the Women’s Ministry Home League of The Salvation Army of South Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice. The club meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
• Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, seeks volunteers to help teachers in Head Start classrooms feed and play with the children during two- or three-hour shifts. Both male and female volunteers are welcome as are students seeking community service hours. Head Start is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call Marisa, 941-355-3680, ext. 305, email mpufta@ccdis1.org.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, holds free magnifying workshops for the vision impaired on Tuesdays, offered by Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center. Participants will learn about various types of magnifiers and get hands-on practice to help choose one. Registration is required. Call 941-359-1404.
• Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses Thursdays at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, 580 Mcintosh Road, Sarasota. This friendly performing group is eager for new singers who are able to read music. People of all voice parts and faiths are welcome. Call Susan at 941-355-8011; visit: SarasotaJewishChorale.org.
