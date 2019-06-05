World War II veteran Garland Reedy, (U.S. Marine Corps, left), Korean War veteran Tom Tallman (U.S. Navy, center) and Korean War veteran Art Osborne (U.S. Navy) find a spot in the shade for the Memorial Day ceremony at Patriot’s Park.
Venice Mayor John Holic presents a city proclamation to a Gold Star family. Gold Star families are immediate relatives of members of the U.S. Armed Forces who were killed in combat or in support of military activities.
Facing the late morning sun, the combined parade of colors executes the commands for the start of the Memorial Day tribute to fallen soldiers and their families.
Hundreds of people attended this year’s Memorial Day remembrance at Patriot’s Park.
Peggy Vives-Austin plays her flute as part of the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble. A resident of Venice, this is her first year in attendance.
Wil Brickner, American Legion Post 159, leads the parade of colors.
Norman MacLellan, who served two tours in Vietnam and was commander of the Honor Guard, gives an Ode to Vietnam.
American Legion Post 159’s John Farrow leads the procession for the laying of wreaths.
