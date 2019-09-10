NSfallen090819b.jpg

Anneke Thomas, 8, runs in front of her mom Famke Wolbers, a 14-year veteran with the North Port Fire Department on Saturday during North Port's Remember the Fallen 5K-10K run. Anneke won third place in her age group.

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

While hundreds turned out Saturday for the Remember the Fallen run on Saturday, everyone is invited to attend tonight's candlelight vigil in remembrance of the events surrounding the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Tonight's ceremony will honor all patriots, including all military, fire, police and EMS. It is set for 6-8:30 p.m. at the circle on City Center Blvd., just east of Fire Station 81. The event this year is being put on by North Port Fire Rescue.

