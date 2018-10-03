It was all about the ’80s, at the 24TwentyOne Event Center in Port Charlotte, as participants arrived in full costume, to the “Remembering the ‘80s” fundraiser, sponsored by the Charlotte County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Committee. The walk is scheduled to take place at Laishley Park, in Punta Gorda, on Oct. 6. For further information, contact Kathy Heldman, at 312-203-6418.
