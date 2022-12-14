Brennan Asplen greets members of the media prior to the Nov. 29 Sarasota County School Board meeting at The Landings in Sarasota. Board members voted 4-0 to allow the board’s chairperson and attorney to negotiate a separation agreement with Asplen and his attorney.
SARASOTA — Chris Renouf has stepped up to lead Sarasota County Schools following the contentious departure of former Superintendent Brennan Asplen.
The dust was still settling following Asplen’s separation with the district late Tuesday, when board members unanimously selected Renouf — one of the district’s assistant superintendents and its chief academic officer — to ride out the year as the chief.
Renouf is now acting superintendent.
In January, board members will discuss appointing an interim superintendent, a longer-term prospect as the district begins the process of finding a new superintendent.
Earlier during Tuesday night’s meeting, board members voted 4-1 to approve a separation agreement with Asplen, who had been on the job two years and four months.
Voting in favor of the agreement were board members Bridget Ziegler, Karen Rose, Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli.
The same four voted to set a hearing to terminate Asplen’s contract 7 minutes after newly elected board members were sworn in on Nov. 22. Board member Tom Edwards opposed both votes.
“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to serve as the acting superintendent of the Sarasota County school system,” Renouf said in a statement released by the district Wednesday. “In an effort to provide continuity and stability during this time of transition, I will continue to serve and support all of our extraordinary students, teachers, staff, leaders, families, and community partners that make Sarasota County Schools such an exceptional organization.”
When the district parted ways with Todd Bowden as superintendent in 2019, board members appointed Mitzi Corcoran, assistant superintendent and chief financial officer for the district, as interim superintendent.
Corcoran stayed in that position until the School Board unanimously decided to hire Asplen in August 2020. Corcoran has since left the district.
Renouf was previously the district’s executive director of elementary schools. Before that, he served as principal for both Toledo Blade Elementary School in North Port and Ashton Elementary School in Sarasota.
