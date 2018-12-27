TAMPA — DeSean Jackson wants out of Tampa Bay, according to an ESPN report Thursday.
No one denied Jackson requested a trade before the trading deadline. The chemistry between he and Jameis Winston never materialized. Jackson missed the next three games with a thumb injury before catching one pass and injuring his Achilles’ heel Sunday in Dallas, prompting him to miss practice Wednesday.
According to a source, there was an exchange between Jackson and coach Dirk Koetter about Jackson not practicing with a hand injury after the 49ers game.
“I haven’t seen it, so I’m not going to comment on something I haven’t seen,” Koetter said Thursday when asked about the report. “Something that happened after the 49ers game, I’m not sure what we’re even talking about so I’m not going to say anything about it.”
Asked how he would describe his relationship with Jackson, Koetter said, “DeSean Jackson is a proven, outstanding player in this league. I’m a coach and he’s a player. I think our relationship is fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.