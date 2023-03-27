ENGLEWOOD — A North Port man is accused of causing a boat crash that left a woman paralyzed.
Scott Allen Brown, 58, was charged with boating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, and violation of a navigational rule resulting in serious injury, a second-degree misdemeanor.
The crash happened May 29, 2022, in Lemon Bay, just south of the Tom Adams Bridge in Englewood.
Brown was piloting a 23-foot Checkmate boat with three female passengers, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigation report. They went to the Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass Marina and ate and drank there for about three hours.
Security cameras showed Brown piloting the boat when he and the women left at 9:30 p.m., heading toward the Indian Mound Park boat ramp.
He was cruising at about 42 mph in low light, when the boat hit a sandbar, according to the report.
Brown and the passengers were thrown forward; all were restrained by a chair or console except for one female passenger.
“The bottom of (her) chin struck the top of the open hatch, while her knees drug on the deck of the vessel,” the report stated. “Because of this momentum, (her) body bent in an unnatural position, snapping her head back towards her feet. Once her face/chin was cleared of the hatch, the upper part of her body whipped forward slamming her face on the floor inside of the cabin.”
Englewood Fire paramedics responded and determined the woman was paralyzed from the neck down. She was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Brown and the passengers were brought to the Englewood Bait House, where a FWC officer noticed Brown’s “walking was staggered.”
Brown failed sobriety exercises, and a blood draw taken four hours after the crash later showed his blood-alcohol level was .083% — exceeding the legal limit of .08, the report stated.
The victim was paralyzed from the neck down for several weeks after the crash, according to the report. She eventually regained some feeling in her arms and legs, but must rely on a walker for daily tasks.
After a lengthy investigation, a warrant for Brown’s arrest was issued in November. The North Port Police Department arrested Brown on March 20 and held him for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, which took him into custody Friday. Brown was released Saturday on $6,000 bond.
Charlotte County arrest records show a previous DUI charge for Brown in 2010.
In September 2018, Brown was charged with multiple counts of distributing obscene material after a woman accused him of texting photos and videos of himself performing sex acts on her while she was intoxicated to another man, according to Sarasota County court records. Prosecutors dropped the charges the following year.
