Pitchers and catchers with the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves reported Wednesday for spring training camps at Charlotte Sports Park and Cool Today Park, respectively. The public is welcomed to watch the first official workouts today.
Sunday: Rays position players report
Monday: Rays full team workouts begin, Braves position players report
Tuesday: Braves full team workouts begin
For more on the start of spring training, see 1B
