Rays Press Conference

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Diego Castillo (63) gets in some early work Wednesday at Charlotte Sports Park. Pitchers and catchers have their first official workout Thursday. 

 Photo by Tom O'Neill

Pitchers and catchers with the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves reported Wednesday for spring training camps at Charlotte Sports Park and Cool Today Park, respectively. The public is welcomed to watch the first official workouts today.

Spring training dates to know
Today: First workouts (Rays and Braves)
Sunday: Rays position players report
Monday: Rays full team workouts begin, Braves position players report
Tuesday: Braves full team workouts begin

