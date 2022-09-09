UF

Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson, an Armwood High alumnus, and his teammates had much to celebrate last week.

 AP PHOTO/PHELAN M. EBENHACK

GAINESVILLE — The No. 12 Florida Gators enter Saturday’s SEC opener where few people expected them to be in the preseason.

Undefeated, nationally ranked and favored to beat No. 20 Kentucky.


