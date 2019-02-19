IslandWalk resident Juliet Mickey’s Venice Group Travel hosted a Viking wine and cheese social at the West Villages community Feb. 7 in the event center.
More than 90 people attended the program where free red and white wine as well as several different fruits, cheeses and crackers were provided along with information on various traveling opportunities including Viking’s river and ocean cruises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.