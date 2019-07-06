Gran Paradiso hosts line dancing every Wednesday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. in the community’s clubhouse fitness room for its residents.

The one-hour class is taught by resident Val Sanderson, who took over the program formerly held by Judy Sullivan, who implemented line dancing at Gran Paradiso aabout three years ago, and has since retired from teaching the class.

All levels are welcome to participate in the class.

Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments