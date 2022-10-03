Brothers struggled to pick up the pieces – literally – just hours after Hurricane Ian damaged their home and flooded their community adjacent to Lamarque Elementary School.

Martin Peralta, a resident of Sapulpa Street in North Port, lived through the storm with his brother Jose. A tree branch went through the roof in their master bedroom. Water was flowing in the attic. They spent much of the hurricane climbing up there, switching out 5-gallon buckets and putting rainwater in the bathtub.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments