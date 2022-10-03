Brothers struggled to pick up the pieces – literally – just hours after Hurricane Ian damaged their home and flooded their community adjacent to Lamarque Elementary School.
Martin Peralta, a resident of Sapulpa Street in North Port, lived through the storm with his brother Jose. A tree branch went through the roof in their master bedroom. Water was flowing in the attic. They spent much of the hurricane climbing up there, switching out 5-gallon buckets and putting rainwater in the bathtub.
On Thursday, the morning after the storm, the Peraltas’ neighbors were out and about, near Salford Boulevard and Interstate 75 in North Port. Intersections were flooded. Downed trees made vehicle passage impossible elsewhere.
There was “a lot of debris everywhere, garbage, branches, (more) damage to my roof,” Martin said in a phone interview Monday. “My instinct was to start cleaning right away. I saw sunlight and I was cleaning as early as possible.”
Born in the Dominican Republic, Martin, 53, grew up in New York. He has lived in southwest Florida since 2007. He works at a Walmart distribution center in Arcadia, a place he can’t return to yet due to storm damage. Single, he enjoys going fishing, kayaking and bike riding in Sarasota County. Jose, 54, is between jobs and has been living with Martin since 2016.
Martin said his home is fully insured, and he’s already been talking to his insurance company.
“Right now, I am hopeful,” he said. “I’m the type of person that I stay positive regardless of what happens. So this is not the first or the last (hurricane). I just stay focused and stay positive.”
Martin experienced weather that was “bad, equal to Ian” in the DR, he said.
On Thursday, the morning after the storm, people gathered on the street near the Peraltas’ home, or in their front yards, to share stories. They smiled as a reporter shot photos of them. They were part of history, some reluctantly.
“I’m in no mood right now,” a man working in his front yard said when asked to pose for a photo.
‘Stay connected’
On Thursday, Sarasota County residents who had been living two nights (including through the storm) at the Lamarque shelter for medically dependent people, were bussed to Tatum Ridge Elementary School in Sarasota, a shelter near Fruitville Road.
Many people left their cars in the Lamarque parking lot because safe passage in sedans and other small vehicles through North Port’s flooded residential roads was not guaranteed.
It was a time when the state started counting casualties and residents were counting their blessings.
The Rev. Evan Farrar has pastored Congregational United Church of Christ in Sarasota for three years. Normally they meet at a music academy across from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. On Sunday they held a brief online service, reading some scripture and prayer in the form of a poem.
Farrar said people were praying for others who were suffering and for those who were grieving, displaced or worried about their income.
“We also included things that we are thankful for, friends and family contacting us, city workers, first responders who we don't often appreciate as much as we should, he said.
In a retirement community that is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, how will people maintain good mental health in the aftermath of Ian?
“I think it's important for people to stay connected with other people, for those who can, to reach out and help others,” Farrar said. “That can help people feel a little more like they can be a part of the recovery.”
If people are part of a religious community, that can be a great source of comfort, he said.
If you live in Venice, you know hardship. You’ve endured challenging circumstances on both a national and local scale during the past decade.
The business community felt the pain of downtown renovation. Venice Avenue looks beautiful now, but extended reconstruction undoubtedly deterred many paying customers from coming their way. All of Southwest Florida endured the stench of red tide for weeks on end, and year after year.
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, it was. Red tide was gone but then they closed parks at beaches due to the coronavirus pandemic. The goal was to keep people from being together and spreading germs. It also kept folks from telling their stories, sharing their lives.
Ironically, just as people became vaccinated and the pandemic subsided from our minds – to a degree, anyway – Ian paid a visit and plundered much in its path.
“I think this is particularly hard for all of us because we have all been dealing with this ongoing crisis of the pandemic, which I think makes us more prone to be overwhelmed by this (storm) and feel fatigued and traumatized even more so, because we have so many people in crisis mode,” Farrar said. “It's understandable that people are really struggling right now. That's why connecting with people in the community is so important, so that people don’t feel so alone.”
Looking around Southwest Florida, Farrar says, goodness and cooperation abound. He’s taken heart in seeing people in gas lines or trying to get coffee. He sees total strangers talking to one another about their experiences.
“It's a really good sign, one of people wanting to be connected at times like this and to tell their stories,” he said.
They were told to board a SCAT+ bus for home. Gather your belongings and your dog," they were told, to go from Tatum Ridge to Lamarque. These shelter-dwellers wanted to get to their homes in North Port, Venice, unincorporated Sarasota County and Charlotte County. They needed to see the damage at their homes for the first time since entering Lamarque one week prior.
What they saw likely started new conversations.
Congregational United Church of Christ is located at 241 Whitfield Ave., in Sarasota. For more information, email Pastor Evan at pastorevan@congregationalucc.org.
