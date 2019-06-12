NORTH PORT — Gran Paradiso residents have been gathering every Friday night for a “happy hour” at its clubhouse.
The event, originally set to bring together new and current residents, has added a new purpose: helping a nonprofit.
Dick and Deborah Miller — local real estate agents and residents — started a 50/50 raffle with 50% going to a winner and 50% goes to a charity.
The couple has routinely donated a portion of each commission to the Children’s Miracle Network.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Dick Miller said. “We’re thanking our customers for selecting us as their Realtors by donating part of our commission money to helping children and their families who can’t afford the hospital care they need. These donations are given to our clients’ local Children’s Miracle Network hospital, where it can do the most good.”
“Since we are already working for children, it was a natural choice to select Children First as our happy hour charity,” Deborah Miller said in a news release.
Children First “focuses on comprehensive and high-quality early childhood education and care for children during the first five years of their lives,” according to its website.
It provides Early Head Start and Head Start programs in Sarasota County, assisting more than 700 children and their families in the region.
The Millers recently toured the Venice Children First facility with Jessica Rogers, vice president of philanthropy and Megan Wenger, annual giving director.
“Deborah and I are going to ‘match’ all the money that we raise in our monthly Happy Hour 50/50 raffle, giving the Venice and North Port Children First locations equal donations,” Dick Miller said in the news release.
In addition, some raffle winners give back a portion of their winnings to help the nonprofit.
