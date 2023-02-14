NORTH PORT — Residents opposed to development at Warm Mineral Springs Park made their voice heard repeatedly at a North Port City Commission meeting on Tuesday.
The effort comes just weeks before the month of March, when city officials previously estimated the park would be re-opened to the public following hurricane damage to on-site buildings.
The City Commission voted to approve repairs up to $38,630 for the repair of the roofing at Warm Mineral Springs' cyclorama building, at 12200 San Servando Avenue.
Vice Mayor Alice White clarified there was a contract with a vendor to shore up the roof and allow it to be used again.
White went on to say that the expenses of repairs and restoration were why the City Commission was exploring multiple options for funding and managing the park.
"We have to stop putting Band-Aids on Warm Mineral Springs," White said.
As part of its consent agenda, the City Commission also approved $3,068.15 for the connections fee and recurring service fees to Comcast for service at Warm Mineral Springs Park.
Despite White's comments, the overwhelming majority of public comments came from North Port residents opposed to a private-public partnership to involve a private entity acquiring some land in the park's borders for development.
The City Commission has not yet approved a deal with a private entity. However, last year, the City Commission judged a proposal from the newly-formed Warm Mineral Springs Development Group, LLC, as meeting the preliminary requirements of a public-private partnership under Florida law.
Local resident Allain Hale urged commissioners to preserve Warm Mineral Springs' natural beauty.
"We like the 2019 Plan, the parkland plan," Hale said, warning the City Commission that he thought they were being "misdirected" on possibly allowing development.
Robin Sanvicente argued Warm Mineral Springs was a unique geological and cultural landmark that should be protected against possible pollution.
"It's like we're becoming so angry and annoyed at our voices being ignored," Sanvicente said during public comment.
John Maisel, a leading member of West Villages for Responsible Government, also spoke out on the Warm Mineral Springs situation during public comment.
Maisel accused the City Commission of ignoring the City Code and Uniform Land Development Code's stipulation for the amount of open recreational space to allow a public-private partnership that would not meet statutory requirements.
"You can't maneuver around that," Maisel said.
He went on to compare the accusation with his contention that the City Commission violated Florida law in not allowing a referendum for de-annexation of the West Villages area, which largely overlaps with the Wellen Park development area.
City staff had proposed modifying the requirements for open space in the Activity Center 7 zone — which largely overlaps Warm Mineral Springs — at a workshop session in January.
However, City Commissioners instead chose to not advance proposed changes to a legislative session.
They noted at the time that the staff's proposal did not take into account differences between the smaller zone right around the springs and lake itself, and the larger park area that the WMS Group was seeking to acquire through a public-private partnership.
City staff were instead asked to review their numbers and come back with a new presentation that takes the difference into account.
