Robin Sanvicente

Local resident Robin Sanvicente argues against allowing the development of large-scale hotels and condos within the boundaries of Warm Mineral Springs at a City Commission meeting on Tuesday.

 IMAGE PROVIDED BY CITY OF NORTH PORT

NORTH PORT — Residents opposed to development at Warm Mineral Springs Park made their voice heard repeatedly at a North Port City Commission meeting on Tuesday.

The effort comes just weeks before the month of March, when city officials previously estimated the park would be re-opened to the public following hurricane damage to on-site buildings.


