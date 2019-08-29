SARASOTA — If you're a local living like a visitor, or a visitor living like a local, a deal has been set up for you in September.
The Sarasota Big Pass is being kicked off as a new promotion "for consumers to save throughout Sarasota County," and is being offered through Visit Sarasota County.
It is available from Sept. 1-30.
One part of the reason for the promotion is to encourage an economic punch during the traditionally slowest month of the year for local businesses. People will be able to use the pass at hotels, restaurants, area attractions and other businesses, according to Visit Sarasota County. Nearly 80 businesses involved are offering deals including buy-one, get-one or deals of 25% off.
“September is typically the slowest month of the year for local businesses, so VSC has been working closely with its partners to develop a consumer-centric program that benefits both the industry and customers,” said Visit Sarasota County President Virginia Haley in a news release. “Sarasota Big Pass is a result of those efforts. With so many great deals, we are hoping to gain a lot of interest and traction in its inaugural year.”
The Sarasota Big Pass will be good for one discount per person, per transaction, the agency said in the news release. It noted "there is no limit on the amount of times you can redeem the deals."
The passes can be found online at www.sarasotabigpass.com or they can be picked up in physical form by stopping at a Sarasota County Visitor Information Center, including the facilities at:
• Venice Center at Venice Area Chamber of Commerce
597 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice; open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Phone 941-706-1253.
• Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce
1945 Fruitville Road, Sarasota; open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Phone 941-706-1253.
• Welcome Center Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
6000 Airport Circle at baggage claim, Sarasota; open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily but accessible all the time.
A physical or digital version of the pass are used to redeem the deals. The agency notes there may be some limitations to deals but recommends visiting www.sarasotabigpass.com to review deal listings and additional information.
It also urged people using it to use social media with a hashtag #sarasotabigpass to help highlight the promotion.
The website has a "full list of deals from participating attractions, restaurants, hotels, shops and other businesses," the news release states. It offers digital filters to help people surf toward deals they are most interested in.
"There you can see what they're offering and how you can take advantage of it," it said.
