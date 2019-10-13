Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is located at 3260 E. Angler’s Stream, Avon Park. It is priced at $188,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed — Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group.
Looking for a home in an active adult community that offers a relaxed, low maintenance lifestyle? Look no further than Highlands Ridge. This two-bedroom/two-bath/two-car garage home could be just the ticket.
This home will catch your eye from the very first moment. You’ll immediately notice the newly painted driveway and impeccable landscaping. The inside has that same attention to detail.
Tastefully finished, this home has cathedral ceilings, newer carpeting, plantation shutters and has been freshly painted. The open floor plan with the spacious 16-by-18-foot living room boasts plenty of room for entertaining and is open to the kitchen and Florida room beyond.
The kitchen features newer white dimensional cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, plant ledges plus plenty of storage and counter space. At 12-by-25-foot, there’s a nice café eating space as well as plenty of room for all the chefs in the family.
You’ll enjoy relaxing in the air-conditioned 11-by-14-foot Florida room. It is accessible from the living room and breakfast area and is large enough to use part of it as an office or formal dining room. It is painted a soothing shade of cream making it the perfect place to just relax enjoying nature or a quiet place to read your favorite novel.
Or step outside to the screened, tiled lanai through the sliding glass doors from the Florida room. This is the perfect place to start your day with your morning cup of coffee.
The spacious owner’s suite boasts vaulted ceilings, two walk-in closets, a large walk-in shower and double vanity.
This home is a split floor plan offering privacy for both owner and guests. The spacious guest room is convenient to the other bath.
The laundry room acts as a mud room between the house and oversized garage and offers plenty of cabinets and counter space.
This well-maintained home just screams pride of ownership and offers 1,610 square feet of air-conditioned living space with 2,146 total square footage. The extra deep two-car garage has plenty of room for your cars, while still leaving room for storage. The low HOA fee covers your lawn mowing and edging giving you plenty of time to enjoy the many amenities this beautiful community has to offer. There are two championship golf courses, restaurants, two pools, library, fitness center, community center, pickle ball, tennis and so much more.
To schedule your private viewing of this lovely home, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net. This home and others can be viewed at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com
