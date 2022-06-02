ENGLEWOOD — The folks at Magnolias on the Bay didn’t need to be asked twice to face a fire at the neighboring Turtle Bay condominium.

On Saturday morning, first-floor tenants of a two-story, Turtle Bay condominium ran next door to the neighboring restaurant, looking for help.

Their condo was on fire and they asked for fire extinguishers.

They got a crew to help them, which included Magnolias assistant Drew Shirback and hostess Destiny Ashcraft, running over with two fire extinguishers in hand.

Beach Road fire

The Turtle Club condominium on Manasota Key in Englewood suffered extensive damage Saturday when flames engulfed the wooden structure.

Also jumping up to help were Trent Saccedo and Cameron Traxler, employees of Stumpy’s Free Rides, who were in the parking lot.

“They needed help,” Saccedo said. “We didn’t know what we would find.”

What they saw initially were two small fires on the balcony on the second-story of the wooden building. They did their best with the fire extinguishers, but the fire spread quickly.

They also disconnected propane tanks and threw them over the railings, and banged on the door to assure no one was home, Shirback said.


At the same time, Ashcraft helped to hustle the first-floor tenants out of their unit to safety.

Within 8 minutes, Saccedo said, emergency responders arrived, first Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies, then the Englewood Area Fire Control District.

What first appeared as a small fire on the balcony, he said, blew up into a major blaze.

Flames swallowed up the attic of the wooden condominium, fire district reported.

The fire district received a 911 call at 10:40 a.m., arrived on scene at 10:48 a.m. and described the fire as under control by noon.

An Englewood fire district incident report described how a large column of brown smoke could be seen from Tom Adams Bridge as they approached Manasota Key from the Englewood mainland.

Officials said the people staying at the condo were short-term renters.

Nobody was hurt in the fire. The Red Cross assisted the tenants in the wake of the fire.

A State Fire Marshal was called and could not determine “with scientific certainty” the cause of the fire, officials said Thursday. A state report is expected in two weeks.

