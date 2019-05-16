The track record for local food truck operators moving into brick and mortar? Not so solid.
The beloved Jimmy’s Tacos couldn’t survive a North Port strip mall. The Punta Gorda-based Bull and Tarpon California-style taco truck overextended itself by opening a restaurant. And the Ravenous Rhino team are the first to admit that demand for their truck always outstripped that for their Tamiami Trail café.
It tends to work better the other way around, but even that isn’t guaranteed. The Celtic Ray‘s big red fish-and-chips wagon was popular, but too much to juggle along with a wildly successful Irish pub.
Nevertheless, two experienced local restaurateurs have answered the call of the highway, becoming road warriors themselves.
Burgundy Square’s on a roll“Mainah” Chuck Cyr of Venice’s Burgundy Square Café has had growing pains for a while now.
Three years ago, he wanted to open a sister restaurant, to be called Lemon Bay Café, in the former Sunrise Café in Lemon Bay Plaza, Englewood.
When things didn’t work out with that landlord, Cyr next tantalized Venice with hopes of a real New York-style bagel shop — V-Town Bagels — in Venice Shopping Center. When he couldn’t get the proper permits for the seating that he wanted, he suspended that plan.
But there are more ways than one to grow a grill.
Recently, Cyr’s daughter Briana was driving down U.S. 41 to Fort Myers when she spotted a truck on the side of the road with a “For Sale” sign on it.
It was The Maine Menu, the massive blue-and-white truck wrapped in images of Portland Head Light and the iconic “Welcome to Maine: The Way Life Should Be” highway sign. It had become a familiar sight in Englewood’s Dearborn Street park last summer, and now it was up for grabs.
She texted him a photo with the message “Dad, this truck has your name on it!”
In a way, it did. One Maine menu or another has been Chuck’s middle name since he was 19.
Born and raised near the Canadian border, in Van Buren, Maine, he moved closer to civilization in Wells Beach, where he opened his first New England seafood restaurant, Captain Nick’s, in 1983.
“It overlooked the marsh and was torn down to build condos,” he said sadly. “That’s the way with all the old Maine restaurants.”
But his popular Maine-style Burgundy Square Café, established in Venice in 2011, won’t be torn down to build condos anytime soon.
Chuck’s famous Burgundy Square lobster rolls, which finished third in last year’s Down East (Magazine) Lobster Roll World Championship, spill over with what he swears is “pretty close to the whole lobster.”
Chuck’s mobile Maine Menu will also star the state crustacean and other New England specialties.
“Its New England clam chowder is going to be thicker, and the Maine lobster chowder will be more like a broth,” said Chuck. “We’ll also have fried whole-belly clams, fried scallops and haddock, Massachusetts’ own marinated steak tips, lobster mac and cheese, lobster quesadillas, lobster grilled cheese, lobster BLTs and hot and cold lobster rolls. A lot of lobster!”
There will also be natural-casing “red snapper” hot dogs and wicked sweet Whoopie Pies, shipped in from Maine.
If you can’t wait to try The Maine Menu, Chuck’s holding a soft-opening, cash-only test run today from 2 to 4 p.m. behind Burgundy Square Café. Everything will be half price.
The official debut is at a May 25 Memorial Day weekend celebration in West Villages, for Gran Paradiso residents only.
The Maine Menu’s first scheduled public gig is at Sarasota’s Big Top Brewing Company on June 8. And it’s scheduled all summer at Fox Lea Farm’s equestrian events in Venice.
Burgundy Square Café ($-$$), 941-451-8261, 227 Miami Avenue West, Venice, is open Monday to Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sunday to 2 p.m.
You book it, he’ll cook it
Wael “Wally” Dubbaneh of Port Charlotte’s Wally’s Southern Style BBQ had also toyed with different additional locations over the years. None seemed just right until he decided to simply put one on wheels.
Dubbaneh’s new smoker truck debuted one recent Saturday at the Downtown Punta Gorda Farmers Market.
“People said, ‘I always wanted to try your barbecue,’” he said. “So I handed out menus, and they took home pulled pork by the pound or in sliders, barbecued chicken, cole slaw, mac and cheese, and barbecue beans. Next time I’ll bring ribs.”
He also plans lunch service at the Cheney Brothers Punta Gorda warehouse.
Wally’s Southern Style BBQ ($-$$), 941-613-0005, 3591 Tamiami Trail, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
