It was the last joint you’d expect to remain standing in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
The century-old Bean Depot Café and Museum, near the banks of the Myakka River, not only survived but became a feeding station the day after the storm for a devastated El Jobean neighborhood.
The staff served the community breakfast, cold drinks and an old-fashioned family-style sunset dinner.
“Still have a lot of cleanup,” said proprietor Don Berini. “We will figure out how to operate best as possible without water and with limited power.”
Another waterfront restaurant, recently devastated by a nearby derelict-boat-marina fire, also survived.
Joe Pocklington, owner of the 50-year-old Riviera Bar & Grill on Punta Gorda’s Alligator Creek, said, “The tiki looks like it got a punk haircut, but I fully expected the whole place to be gone. I couldn’t believe my eyes.”
When a neighbor came down the road looking for a piece of lemon meringue pie, he got one for her and joked, “This is the last free piece of pie you'll get from me."
But the Peace River bar and grill that former owner Dennis Kirk called “the oldest marina on the Peace River” is under water.
Owners Jesse and Shauna Shows reported that their Nav-A-Gator in Arcadia is waist deep in floodwaters. The couple had just announced purchasing a historic Buckingham restaurant that they’ll call the Rum Bucket. And the Rum Bucket is fine.
Resilience is what local restaurateurs do.
Their homes might still be dark, but their eyes light up at the chance to feed others.
The first concern for many is their staff’s welfare, but as workers return despite their own hardships, more local eateries are opening daily, on generator or electric power.
Food deliveries are on the way, but be aware that most places have limited menus and require cash while internet and POS systems are down.
This listing includes the latest openings of what will probably be more to come.
Englewood
Lock ‘N Key
Magnolia’s on the Bay
SandBar Tiki & Grille
North Port
Bocca Lupo
Port Charlotte
All-Star Sports Grill
Bella Napoli, takeout only, but you can have a drink at the bar while you wait.
BLU Grotto, 4 to 8 p.m.
Bocca Lupo
Rossini Trattoria Gastronomica
Soup Jungle Café
Sweet’s Diner
Taste of Europe Bistro
Twisted Fork
Punta Gorda
88 Keys, Wyvern Hotel, to-go starting Wednesday, breakfast 7 to 10 a.m., to-go dinners 4 to 7 p.m. Walk in or call 941-639-7700.
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Deep Creek
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Punta Gorda
The Belgian Monk
Burg’r Bar
Celtic Ray Public House closed for the first time for Ian, but it’s open now.
Dean’s South of the Border
Hurricane Charley’s Raw Bar & Grill
Pioneers Pizza
Yummy Asian Food
Elena’s
Toula’s
Venice/Wellen Park
Bocca Lupo
Irma’s Tacos
Lucarelli’s
Off The Wagon
Prime Serious Steak
Food Trucks
Food trucks, always light on their feet, are also on the road feeding people.
El Guero Tacos, in front of Captain’s Liquors, Port Charlotte.
In A Pickle, serving for voluntary donations for as long as they have food, at 603 Eifel Terrace NW, Port Charlotte.
Cesar’s Tacos or Danny’s Tacos, at Rita’s in front of Charlotte Harbor Publix.
Top Notch Smokehouse, beside Leroy’s on Sullivan Street, Punta Gorda.
Watson’s Ice Cream continues to host a rotating daily slate of trucks from Grace’s Taste of Poland to La Bamba.
