WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — The habitat restoration planned for Warm Mineral Springs is underway downstream, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission noted Thursday.
It is being conducted to improve manatee habitat, FWC officials stated in a news release.
“Improving manatee habitat is critical now more than ever as manatees along the Atlantic Coast are experiencing an Unusual Mortality Event,” stated Maria Merrill in a news release.
Merrill is with FWC’s Division of Habitat and Species Management.
“While this project is on the opposite coast from the Unusual Mortality Event, the project directly benefits Florida’s manatee population by improving critically important warm-water habitat,” Merrill stated.
According to the news release, the work is in the downstream outflow of Warm Mineral Springs, a park in North Port. The FWC noted it is the “most important natural manatee warm-water refuge” in Southwest Florida.
There will be bank stabilization and dredging of Warm Mineral Springs Creek, it noted. It will be enlarging “warm-water habitat” along with restoring “natural characteristics” of the waterway.
“More than 125 Florida manatees have been documented using Warm Mineral Springs Creek as a refuge in the winter months,” the news release noted.
There will also be new signs from FWC about manatees put up in the area.
Among those assisting the project are U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nature Conservancy, Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership, National Wildlife Federation, Gulf Coast Community Foundation along with state, county and city officials.
