Local retirees have not shied away from the new technology developing for electric cars.
While there are questions, many retirees have researched electric cars, or EVs, and are ready for the future, according to local car dealerships.
With the high interest, local auto sales and dealerships have differing opinions on going fully electric, specifically with worries on the infrastructure in Florida.
“Obviously, the future is going in this direction,” Brian Smith, the general manager at Hyundai of Venice, said about EVs.
“In August, President Joe Biden announced a goal to have half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 be zero-emission vehicles.
“To coincide with this move, many automakers have already started the shift to producing new EVs. Earlier this year, Volvo announced plans to sell only EVs by 2030 and phasing out any other cars, including hybrids.
Since automakers have been announcing EV plans, people have become interested in the idea of driving fully electric.
“Everyday, someone comes in here wanting to talk about them,” Smith said. “The interest is very high.”
Mike Hillman, the general manager at Ed Howard Lincoln/Mazda, said this growing interest was the result of automakers wanting press coverage, but the advanced technology was still years away.
Hillman also mentioned the manufacturing of microchips for EVs were affected by the pandemic and have slowed down the production of the cars.
“That’s delaying a lot of these electric projects,” Hillman said.
Buyers do their research
Despite possible delays, people are still showing interest even if the supply isn’t there yet.
Coinciding with the demographic of the area, Smith said mostly retired people come in asking about EVs and many had already done their research on the future of electric-fueled cars.
He said the Hyundai’s new IONIQ 5, which will come out in 2022, will get 300 miles on a charge, which is perfect for the retirees of the area who don’t typically drive far distances.
I think this is going to be a great vehicle for this market,” Smith said.
While other dealerships agree the EVs are more practical for the older demographic of the area, it doesn’t account for many other demographics, including the working class.
The range for the currently available EVs work well in cities but not for longer distances, said Owen Gorman, the vice president and general manager at Gene Gorman’s Auto Sales.
I think affordable and range is the two biggest issues,” Gorman said about the drawbacks.
He mentioned both the cost of EVs and the distance limits on a fully-charged electric battery don’t appeal to the working class who don’t want a restriction on mileage.
“Unfortunately, its not as easy as we are all used to,” Gorman said.
Hyrbid cars an option
Hillman had a similar view on how customers view EVs. While the interest is high for fully-electric cars, he said most people are comfortable with hybrid cars, which have both gas and electric options.
“A lot of people feel a little more secure in driving something like that (hybrids),” Hillman said.
He said the people with hybrids still have gas to fall back on if driving far distances.
Hillman said there is new technology being developed to have longer battery distances; however, those cars aren’t on the market yet.
Because of the issue over distance and also the prices, Gorman said, the EV sales in Charlotte County aren’t big.
“They are just not real hot, just not real popular,” Gorman said.
“Gorman also questioned the practicality of all cars being electric. He wondered how a future electric truck could pull trailers or boats.
“I don’t see full electric in 10 years,” Gorman said about the many issues.
“However, he said their business will keep up with the demand of what customers want.
“Another controversy surrounding EVs are not the actual cars themselves but with taxes.
Possibility of tax for EVs
The former secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, Ananth Prasad, mentioned an issue with policies for gas-powered cars not pertaining to EVs in Florida.
“He said that gas-powered cars pay road taxes when paying for gas. However, this gas tax doesn’t translate into the electricity sales for EVs.
“Essentially, the EVs in Florida don’t pay the same road taxes as other drivers.
Prasad said Florida should have an EV fee, like other states adopted, when buying the car to ensure those drivers also contribute to the road taxes.
“I hope the Florida Legislature will continue to look toward the future and seriously consider the policies that are needed to accommodate and support what our state will be like in 10 years and beyond,” Prasad said.
