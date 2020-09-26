ST. PETERSBURG — At a time when we all can use a bit of happiness, and transformation, the book “Crappy to Happy: Sacred Stories of Transformation” will inspire you with personal true stories of grit, grace and love.
Do bad things happen to good people, or could the difficulties we face be gifts in disguise?
You decide as thirty courageous authors share their poignant true stories with you.
Walk alongside the writers as they weather the storms of gender and sexual identity, crises of faith, divorce, addiction, health challenges, lost love, and more. Find inspiration for your future as you gain deeper insight into the meaning of life’s challenges.
What further sets this book apart is the foreword written by James Redfield, NY Times bestselling author of “The Celestine Prophecy.” Co-authors the Rev. Dr. Temple Hayes, the Rev. Ariel Patricia and Kathleen O’Keefe Kanavos share their expertise on the Spirituality of Joy and the Psychology of Joy adding even more depth to the profound stories shared.
Join First Unity Spiritual Campus members as they host a virtual launch for the book “Crappy to Happy: Sacred Stories of Transformational Joy” with Rev. Dr. Temple Hayes simulcast livestream at 1:11 p.m. October 6 on facebook and You Tube (@unitycampus /firstunityspiritual campus).
ABOUT FIRST UNITY SPIRITUAL CAMPUS
First Unity Spiritual Campus is a spiritual community who welcomes all, committed to teaching a positive, practical and progressive approach to spirituality. Rev. Dr. Temple Hayes is the Spiritual Leader. She is an Ordained Unity Minister and Science of Mind Minister.
First Unity Spiritual Campus is aligned with Unity Worldwide Headquarters, Int., Unity Worldwide Ministries, Int. Centers for Spiritual Living, Int., Institute for Leadership and Lifelong Learning Int. and Association of Global New Thought, Int.
The campus features spiritual education programs, yoga. Bird sanctuary, pet adoption, prayer ministry, bookstore & coffee bar, youth programs, chapel, Arts 46/4 The Center for the Arts, Spice Routes cafe, meditation garden, rose garden, butterfly garden, labyrinth, support groups and a variety of events, activities and classes throughout the week. We also have Fresh Organic Produce each Sunday and a wide variety of Green Living vendors on the third Sunday of each month. (under the purple tent) Our Sunday Service times are 9am and 11:30 a.m.
YES (Youth Expressing Spirit) is at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, also including nursery. Our Wednesday Meditation Service begins at noon in the D’Alessandro chapel and the Wednesday Sound and Healing Meditation begins at 6 p.m. If you cannot make it to a Sunday Service, watch us LIVE at 11:30 a.m. livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook as a simulcast. You can also view our past messages on our YouTube Channel: First Unity Spiritual Campus.
