Stormwater improvements at the intersection of San Marco Boulevard at The Rialto in Venice next to Venice Regional Bayfront Health, have been completed.
The intersection has been reopened to motorists, said City Spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson, in an email released on Wednesday.
The roadways were closed to traffic on Aug. 5, when the city began excavating the intersection of San Marco Boulevard at The Rialto to replace a failing stormwater system. The intersection was closed for less than weeks. Those visiting the Venice Regional Bayfront Health Emergency Room and parking garage were rerouted via U.S. 41 Business. Ambulances continued to access the ER frombehind the hospital on Nokomis Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.