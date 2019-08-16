VNintersection081719a

Intersection repairs are complete at San Marco Boulevard and The Rialto.

Stormwater improvements at the intersection of San Marco Boulevard at The Rialto in Venice next to Venice Regional Bayfront Health, have been completed.

The intersection has been reopened to motorists, said City Spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson, in an email released on Wednesday.

The roadways were closed to traffic on Aug. 5, when the city began excavating the intersection of San Marco Boulevard at The Rialto to replace a failing stormwater system. The intersection was closed for less than weeks. Those visiting the Venice Regional Bayfront Health Emergency Room and parking garage were rerouted via U.S. 41 Business. Ambulances continued to access the ER frombehind the hospital on Nokomis Avenue.

