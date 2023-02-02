Rides light up the night at Charlotte County Fair (copy) Staff Report Feb 2, 2023 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 The rides light up the sky at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds. See more photos, page 4A. SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY One of the biggest reasons to go the Charlotte County Fair is to ride the rides — and if you haven’t seen them lit up at night, there are still a few days left to do so. SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY The rides light up the sky at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds. SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY The rides light up the sky at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds. SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY The rides light up the sky at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds. SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHARLOTTE COUNTY FAIROne of the biggest reasons to go the Charlotte County Fair is to ride the rides — and if you haven’t seen them lit up at night, there are still a few days left to do so.The fair continues through Sunday at 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, across from the Charlotte Sports Park. Thursday: 5-10 p.m.Friday: 5 p.m.-1 a.m.Friday: 5 p.m.-1 a.m.Saturday: noon-11 p.m.Sunday: noon-11 p.m.OUR POSITION: You have three more days to enjoy the Charlotte County Fair and appreciate the hard work that goes into this event each year.Read more on 4B Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
