SARASOTA — Sarasota Opera opens its 2019 fall season with Verdi’s ‘Rigoletto‘ at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 1.
The story follows hunchback jester Rigoletto as he tries to shield his beautiful daughter Gilda from the evils of the world. When the Duke of Mantua seduces her, Rigoletto is driven to plot a revenge which ends in tragedy.
“Rigoletto” will have six performances through Nov. 17. Tickets start at $19.
For more information, visit SarasotaOpera.org, call 941-328-1300, or visit the box office in person at 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
Baritone Marco Nisticò reprises the title role of the vengeful court jester. The Duke of Mantua will be portrayed by William Davenport. Rigoletto’s naive daughter Gilda will be performed by Hanna Brammer. Sarasota favorite Young Bok Kim returns to play the sinister assassin Sparafucile.
Sarasota Opera’s traditionally staged “Rigoletto” is presented as the great composer Verdi envisioned it, with Maestro DeRenzi — the only conductor in the world to have led every opera that Verdi ever wrote — at the podium.
Stephanie Sundine will provide stage direction. Opera goers can gain fascinating insight by attending a pre-show introduction hosted by a member of the Sarasota Opera music staff. The talks will take place 45 minutes before curtain times for both evening and matinee performances. Each session is approximately 25 minutes and free to ticket holders.
Individual tickets are available online and in-person at the Sarasota Opera box office. Subscriptions for the 2019-2020 Season are still available. Become a four or five-opera subscriber for the best savings on tickets and to secure the best seats.
