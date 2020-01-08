The Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, Warehouse Arts District and downtown Waterfront District unite once a month for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk.
Studios and galleries will stay open late on Saturday and welcome visitors from 5-9 p.m.
Many of the ArtWalk studios/galleries celebrate the opening of brand new exhibitions during ArtWalk. Discover wonderful surprises, visit your favorite artist or find a new one. All are waiting for your exploration, conversation, purchases and inspiration. Make an evening of it and stop in for dinner, drinks or dessert at a downtown restaurant.
Twenty trolley stops, 40 studios and galleries and some 200 artists of all disciplines make it impossible to take in the entire ArtWalk in one night. Find a map of participating galleries, studios, trolley stops and parking at stpeteartsalliance.org/artwalk.
Free ArtWalk Trolleys run every 30 minutes. Explore the Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District and The Warehouse Arts District. The Waterfront District galleries can be seen by using the free Downtown Looper, which will run every 15 minutes.
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance coordinates the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk with the EDGE District, the Grand Central District and the Warehouse Arts District associations.
ArtWalk is a St. Petersburg Arts Alliance economic strategy to develop small businesses.
