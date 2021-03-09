SARASOTA – After two successful performances this season, Ring Sarasota is headed to St. Boniface Church on Siesta Key for its third performance of Highways & Byways on Sunday, March 21 at 6 p.m.

Not your traditional handbell choir, Ring Sarasota’s 16 musicians utilize 14 pairs of Mallets, 95 Handbells, 70 Chimes, and one Keyboard during their performances.

Playing off the “travel canceled because of COVID” we’ve been dealing with for 10 months, Highways & Byways will take its audience on a guided musical tour with cinematography through the highways and byways of this great country.

Leaving from their base in Sarasota members will join a hoedown "Deep in the Heart of Texas," dance the "Tennessee Waltz," give their regards to "Old Broadway," jive to those "California Good Vibrations," sit "By the Lakeside" in Minnesota, enjoy a Mint Julep with "Georgia on My Mind," march to the Washington Post in DC, and bring it all back home to "Beneath the Sparkling Skies of Sarasota".

Upcoming performance date and information:


Sunday, March 21, 6 p.m.St. Boniface Episcopal Church, Siesta Key

Due to social distancing guidelines, masks must be worn to the performance and pre-registration is required at –

secure.accessacs.com/access/eventlogin.aspx?id=LsY2eRuCnmt9h1UUxnz9dA==&site=90120&ReturnUrl=events%2fwz_people.aspx&ChurchID=2088&EventID=203887&sn=90120

For those who can't attend in person, live stream link - boxcast.tv/view/st-boniface-concert-series-ring-sarasota-289221

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments