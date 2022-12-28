Ringling students

From left, Ringling student teams stand with instructor Kendall Brugger (all white), and members of the Pencilish Animation Studios Team.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY RINGLING COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN

SARASOTA — Business of Art and Design students at Ringling College of Art and Design are learning about brand strategy and activation in the most hands-on way possible — by pitching an up-and-coming animation studio on how they can establish their brand as a household name across America.

Working in small teams, students in “The Pitch” class spent the fall semester working to solve the challenge they were presented with back in August: Build a brand awareness campaign for Nashville, Tenn.-based Pencilish Animation Studios.


