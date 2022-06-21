SARASOTA — Ringling College is facing a lawsuit from eight graduates of the Sarasota-based facility.
Massey Law Group, out of St. Petersburg, is representing eight alumni who are alleging “multiple causes of action including constructive fraud, negligent supervision and retention, breach of implied contract, and breach of fiduciary duty,” according to a news release.
The plaintiffs include Nicholas Berger, Dylan Bonner, Caitlin Henning, Bryan Paul Patterson, Megan Rose Ruiz, Lauren Wilson, Lyra Wilson and Roxee Zinsser.
The suit was pressed through the 12th Judicial Circuit Court out of Sarasota.
Ringling College of Art and Design, Inc. “breached its duty to provide a safe campus environment by failing to protect its student population from the mishandling of student-on-student reports of sexual assault, sexual harassment, threats of violence, and stalking,” the news release states.
It states Ringling “breached its duty to protect students and student employees” after they were allegedly discriminated against by Christopher Shaffer. The news release states he was an associate dean of Students in Resident Life.
“The students allege discrimination based upon gender, race, disabilities, and LGBTQ+ status,” it said.
Dylan Bonner, Lyra Wilson and Roxee Zinsser claim being sexually assaulted on the campus of the college — and say the administration “mishandled the reports of student-on-student sexual assault and attempted to cover up the complaints.”
The plaintiffs allege Ringling College “engaged in a pattern and practice of silencing students and covering up reports of student-on-student misconduct and violations of Florida and federal anti-discrimination laws since 2008.”
Shaffer sued Megan Ruiz for defamation in 2020. She had posted a tweet about her experiences with him and spoke out against him on allegations of a cover-up of student misconduct and discrimination at Ringling College.
Ruiz has launched a counterclaim against him. Shaffer has also launched a suit against Ringling College, the news release states.
“For much of the past two years, I didn’t have the mental health needed to pursue this lawsuit,” Ruiz stated in the news release. “Now that others have come forward, I am reminded that my only goal since all of this started was to advocate for the well-being of the Ringling community. The college was negligent, and I’m moving forward for the sake of the mental health and safety of others, as scary as this is.”
A message was left with Ringling College for comment. It was not immediately returned.
