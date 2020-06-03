SARASOTA — Registration is underway for Ringling College’s Continuing Studies Studio + Digital Arts Summer Teen Studios.
The courses are for young artists eager to grow their artistic abilities.
Students between the ages of 12-18, going into seventh-through-12th grades, are eligible.
Students will investigate new and proven techniques while developing their unique style and advancing critical thinking skills. They will find inspiration, professional instruction and interdisciplinary opportunities in online classes designed to be fun and educational.
Class topics will include experimental animation, illustration, video game writing, digital design fundamentals, cartoon and comic art and more. Classes will take place through online education on Zoom. Registration is underway for the classes that run Monday, June 8 to Friday, July 17.
“These sessions stimulate young imaginations and help develop creative skills,” Diane Zorn, Continuing Studies education program coordinator, said in a news release. “The classes are designed for students focused on developing their art. They’re also very useful for students who want to build their portfolios for college admission.”
For more information, visit ringling.edu/SDA; email scs@ringling.edu; or call 941-309-5111.
