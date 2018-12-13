SARASOTA — The 25-year wait for repairs to River Road, the evacuation route serving Englewood, North Port, the Cape Haze Peninsula and Boca Grande is coming to an end.
County officials announced that while the Florida Department of Transportation plans to have a draft road transfer agreement to the county by the end of the year, the agency has also updated its construction funding plan.
Instead of waiting until 2024 to begin construction on their segment of the road from just beyond West Villages Parkway to Interstate 75, they will advance their funding to 2021 to meet the county’s funding for the section from U.S. 41 to West Villages Parkway.
That will allow for construction of the entire segment to begin in 2021, three years earlier than originally scheduled.
“To take River Road from where it was two years ago to what just happened is unbelievable,” Commissioner Charles Hines said Friday. “Everyone should be doing backflips over this.”
“After 25 years of waiting, it looks like we’re finally going to have an evacuation route,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said by way of understatement.
While commissioners and other county officials expected to have the formal agreement to act on by the final commission meetings of the year, which are next week, advancing the construction funds meant that FDOT had to make substantial changes to the agreements County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said.
Once they approve that formal agreement, River Road from U.S. 41 to I-75 will become part of the state road network. In exchange for the state taking over the road, the county will accept responsibility for portions of Midnight Pass Road and Stickney Point Road, excluding two moveable bridges on those roads.
Also, upon approval of the formal agreement, the county plans to begin in 2019 an update to the existing environmental permitting and design plans to provide a final construction plan for the entirety of River Road as required by the state.
