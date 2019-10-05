SARASOTA — Absent a hiccup, Sarasota County commissioners will approve a document Tuesday morning setting in motion the process to improve North River Road.
In the works for most of 2019, the road swap agreement commissioners will consider Tuesday sets the terms for the county to exchange or swap North River Road from U.S. 41 to Interstate 75 to the state in return for taking over two state roads on Siesta Key.
While the agreement lays out the timetable for the actual transfers of jurisdictional responsibilities, of more interest to South County residents who use North River Road is the timetable for construction.
According to the agreement, the county and state agree that construction to improve North River Road will begin in 2021 with the Florida Department of Transportation issuing a notice to proceed to its contractor in the spring or summer of that year.
In a joint meeting between the county commission and North Port City Commission on Wednesday, county Public Works Director Spencer Anderson explained to the two boards that the road would be widened to six lanes from U.S. 41 to Center Road. At that point, state officials plan for only four lanes to the interstate.
The project has a projected cost of $74 million right now, and the county, under the agreement has committed to contributing $24.8 million which represents the county’s share of constructing improvements from U.S. 41 to West Villages Parkway.
Originally, plans called for the county to improve that section of the road beginning in 2021, with FDOT doing the remainder starting in 2024. But when FDOT moved up its funding plan to 2021, it agreed to do the whole road.
Later this year, commissioners will be asked to approve the funding mechanisms for the payment of the $24.8 million, as well as a resolution of necessity to acquire the remaining right of way for the project. The county must provide the needed right of way to FDOT by the end of April 2020.
While commissioners are likely to be in a celebratory mood upon approval of the document, there still remains the more problematic area of River Road, the southern portion from U.S. 41 to Winchester Boulevard, then toward the Charlotte County line.
While the county owns a majority of the right of way needed to improve this portion of the road, the county has no funding to begin construction of improvements estimated at $73 million according to Anderson.
In negotiations with FDOT over the road swap agreement, the agency refused to accept this portion of the road, which serves as a hurricane evacuation route for the greater Englewood area, into the state system.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler has said in past discussions about the road that Rep. Greg Steube believes he can secure federal funding to assist the county with the needed improvements.
Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in commission chambers at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meeting, and the agenda is available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at (941) 861-5000.
E-mail: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.