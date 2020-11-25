Jocelyn Sheppard, Dean Strasser and Matthew Sheppard

Jocelyn Sheppard, Dean Strasser and Matthew Sheppard took part in the Englewood Sailing Association competition with just 10 days of experience.

It doesn’t always take a ton of experience to become great at an event.

According to Sherry Beck, three Englewood Sailing Association youth sailors taking part in the River Romp Junior Olympic Regatta were quite green on the blue waters.

Two of them only had about 10 days of experience.

Still, Jocelyn Sheppard, Dean Strasser, and Matthew Sheppard showcased their talents among 46 entries Oct. 17-18 at the Edison Sailing Center in Fort Myers.

They finished 16th 17th, and 18th overall, respectively, out of 46 entries in what is called the Green Fleet event. They also finished seventh and eighth in the personal best category, she said.

The trio sailed eight races over the two days in very strong winds.

“Two of the three had just learned to sail and had only 10 days total experience,” said Miriam Staveley, an ESA volunteer and co-coach for the event. “So we are extremely proud of their performance.”

Competitors were from St. Augustine, Fort Myers, Sarasota and Venice.

