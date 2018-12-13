Now that we’ve all let our loved ones know just what we need in the way of bicycle supplies for the upcoming holidays, it’s time to take a few minutes to reflect on what we’ve accomplished this year.
Many of you have parked the car and ridden back and forth to work. Good for you. Some of you have used your bike to head to events and downtown restaurants, avoiding the fight for a parking space. Nice job. Countless numbers of you have ridden your bike to lower cholesterol, triglycerides and blood pressure. Your doctor and your health insurance company love you. Even our road planners envision the day when so many of you will be riding bicycles to transport yourself from place to place, they may not have to pave paradise and put up more parking lots.
As many benefits as the bike has bestowed on you, maybe it’s time to give something back. One advantage that cycling has over traveling by car is speed and positional awareness. Because a bicycle rider travels at a slower pace, has 360-degree visual ability and clear auditory senses, a rider notices more around them.
Think of a bicycle rider as the eyes and ears of our roadways. We can help keep our roads in tip-top shape. We’ve always had the ability to pick up the phone to report a pothole or other road hazard, but when was the last time you made a call like that? Did you know whether to call the county, state or city to repair or maintain the road you were on? Remember, the city won’t repair county or state roads, the county won’t repair city or state roads and the state won’t repair city or county roads.
Did you know that the street signs in the county are green? Did you know that Punta Gorda’s street signs are blue? And state roads are designated S.R. U.S. 41 is also S.R.-45, as U.S. 17 is also S.R.-35 and El Jobean Road is S.R.-776. Sounds pretty confusing if you’re trying to decide who to call for some road maintenance.
But the bicycle rider has an amazing tool with them to help out all our road users. It’s fondly called “click and fix it.” Actually the real name is the Charlotte County FL app for your cell phone. This app sends service requests (damaged sidewalks, streetlights needing repair, flooding, potholes, etc.) directly to your local government, where it will be instantly routed to the appropriate department. Your service requests will be responded to quickly and efficiently, and you’ll be notified the instant they are resolved.
We listed a cellphone as an essential tool to always have with you on the bike, so once the app is loaded on your phone, it will also always be with you for those opportunities to help make our roadways a little nicer for everyone.
The app allows you to take a picture of the maintenance issue which then tags the photo with the GPS coordinates so the problem area can be pinpointed by the repair crews. I have found the county to be very responsive. The issue is usually fixed within a week and I’m notified of its completion.
Here is the bonus: I spoke with the person at the county responsible for scheduling road work and was informed that even if the maintenance issue isn’t on county roads, they forward the request to the appropriate authority. We kind of get a three-for-one deal with the app. Just how effective is the app?
There was a blob of concrete on Jones Loop Road, approximately 2 by 4 feet and maybe 2 inches high, that was very inconvenient to hit while on a bicycle. For about 10 years, the folks I ride with would occasionally call the county and tell them about this chunk of concrete on the south side of Jones Loop. Finally it got to the point where, not believing it would ever be removed, someone who shall remain nameless would spray paint the obstruction with fluorescent paint so it could be seen.
When the Charlotte County FL app (“click and fix it”) came out, that was the first spot I tried it on. Less than a week later, the concrete had been ground off and it was clear sailing for cyclists. Kudos to Charlotte County. Since that time many issues that bring uncertainty to cyclists have been addressed thanks to this app. If you don’t have it on your phone, download it immediately. It’s free and available for Android and Apple phones.
On Dec. 25 — yes, it corresponds to Christmas Day — the Peace River Riders will be riding their ninth annual Christmas Day Santa Ride. Starting from the playground area of Gilchrist Park with wheels rolling at 8 a.m., the ride will be a slow roll for about 12 to 14 miles in and around Punta Gorda. Decorate your bike, wear that ugly Christmas sweater and maybe even join us in singing some Christmas carols as we mosey around the town. I’m not making any promises, but the big jolly elf himself has shown up eight years in a row, so maybe he’ll make an appearance this year.
With all these great ideas, tools and events coming up, I’ll ask the question again: Did you ride your bike today?
