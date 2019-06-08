It all started with our desire to track down a van with a wheelchair lift. Don’s mother is in a wheelchair and cannot stand anymore. This makes getting her into a car problematic.
Don’s sister Patty had been searching on Craigslist for a used van. A new one would be quite expensive, so we were hoping to find a previously owned vehicle in good shape for a decent price. On Sunday Patty came to Sebring to visit her mom and help us continue our search.
Mid-afternoon, Don came into the bedroom, where I was spending quality time with my iPad. “Do you want to go on a road trip?”
It turned out that a dealer with a possible van that Patty had found in a town 2 hours away dropped their original asking price. Even though they were closing soon, someone was willing to wait for us to get there after hours if we wanted to check it out that day.
Because I am a supportive wife and the van looked like a good possibility, I said “Sure.” Patty agreed to stay with Mom for a while and Don and I headed to Largo.
Thanks to my phone’s GPS, we had no trouble finding the dealer. A nice young man was waiting for us there and showed us the van in question.
Note: Don and I have never owned a full-sized van. To me, the thing looked huge. Add that I’m short and you get an idea that this might have looked a little intimidating. But I decided to climb into it and check it out.
The van is a 1999. It looked big from the inside, too. I noticed right off that the radio was new, which encouraged me a little bit (Priorities. I have strange ones.).
Don decided we needed to take a test drive. Remember, neither of us have driven a full-sized van before. I bravely climbed into the passenger seat as my daring husband eased the behemoth onto a side street.
It took a while before Don was comfortable driving the van. He had to adjust one side mirror (the van didn’t come with a rearview mirror) before he was assured he could see behind him adequately. We drove around the area and even braved Seminole Boulevard (to drivers on that road stuck behind a van poking along in the early evening on Sunday, my sincere apologies).
The test drive didn’t show anything majorly wrong with the van, so we decided we’d go ahead and purchase it. We knew from the dealer at least one other person was interested in it and didn’t want to lose out.
We dealt with paperwork and getting our insurance updated, which meant it was beginning to get dark. Don had already decided we were not going to take our new possession over the Sunshine Skyway. Therefore, we were taking the long way home.
We learned a couple of things on that drive home. For one thing, the 1999 cup holder could not contain a 44 oz. soft drink. We had to make a stop to clean up the mess and replenish soda.
For another, the air conditioning, while being perfectly fine on the test drive, acted up on the way home. Don resorted to 2x55 ac (two windows open) which made me feel quite sorry for him as I trailed behind in my air-conditioned car.
But we arrived back home in one piece and the van is due for a checkup with our mechanic. Mom is ecstatic and can’t wait to go to church again once we get the kinks out of the thing.
So, if you see a white handicap van poking along US 27 in the near future, give us a wave! And if you get stuck behind us, my apologies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.