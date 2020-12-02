J3 Vocal Showband

J3 Vocal Band will have its annual Showband Holiday Show in Venice at 7 p.m. Dec. 4.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Following a near eight-month hiatus, Sun Events had nearly 300 happy music fans come out for a night of fun, safe, rocking music in November with a world-class “Hits of the Brits” tribute show.

Now, Sun Events is returning to Venice with the annual J3 Vocal Showband Holiday Show.

Come out and listen to your favorite holiday songs mixed in with ’50s-’70s hits, live at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 in Venice.

The show

Christmas and the holidays are all about family, and what better way to celebrate both than with the J3 Vocal Showband.

Led by the Johns family (Dennis, Bonnie and Chad), the eight-piece showband has become a holiday staple in Southwest Florida, performing classic festive songs like “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Blue Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Mary Did You Know,” along with top rock ‘n’ roll oldies by artists such


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments