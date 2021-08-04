NORTH PORT — The owner of The Rock Box took the occasion to hit the stage and rock the crowd recently.

Professional drummer Angel Bartolotta, along with singer Savannah Brady and bass player Ray Rogers, played the classic “25 or 6 to 4” by Chicago as a crowd cheered “We love you Angel.”

A crowd attended the open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the music school’s big, new location at 1123 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., in North Port.

“This is my family,” Bartolotta said, on the stage next to his wife, Sally. “We couldn’t be here without the support of this community.”

The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce organized the ceremony.


“Congratulations — you are beyond belief — and we are so happy you were able to stay in the city,” said Bill Gunnin, North Port Area Chamber of Commerce's executive director.

Bartolotta owns the business with his wife, Sally, a professional guitar player. The two music instructors are in a band together called TeamCybergeist.

The Rock Box is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit rockboxmusicschool.com.

