Over half of all Americans were expected to celebrate a romantic Valentine’s Day last week. Statista.com estimates an average of about $90 was spent on a significant other or spouse.
At the same time, the Federal Trade Commission released some of its figures. Only these were far from celebratory.
From 2015 to 2018, the number of FTC-reported romance scams almost tripled. And the losses quadrupled to $143 million. That figure made it the number one ranked consumer fraud type reported to the agency. The median reported loss was $2,600. But people 70 and over suffered the highest individual median losses at $10,000.
How does this fraud happen?
“Romance scammers often find their victims online through a dating site or app or via social media,” the FTC explains. “These scammers create phony profiles that often involve the use of a stranger’s photo they have found online. The goals are to gain the victim’s trust and love in order to get them to send money through a wire transfer, gift card, or other means.”
“While almost any age group can be lured into this scam, the number one target is usually men and women over age 60; the older, the better,” explains Agingcare.com" target="_blank">Agingcare.com" target="_blank">Agingcare.com. “Seniors — especially widows, widowers, and recent divorcees — are the key component to this manipulation of the heart. And it is not gender-specific.”
“Romance scammers rely on a few things,” notes the Identity Theft Resource Center. “They need an instant, complimentary relationship with the victim, and they need a built-in excuse for why they can’t communicate often. Those excuses typically involve out-of-town employment. The scammer’s persona will usually be successful but not too wealthy, and his or her profile picture is usually very good looking but not so gorgeous as to be an obvious fake.”
The relationship quickly escalates. “Within a matter of a few back and forth conversations, there may already be talk of never having felt like this before, of being burned in previous relationships but just knowing this time it’s different, explains the ITRC.”
But then comes the tip-off.
“Just when the relationship seems to be getting serious, your new sweetheart has a health issue or family emergency, or wants to plan a visit,” explains the Better Business Bureau. “No matter the story, the request is the same: they need money. But after you send money, there’s another request, and then another. Or the scammer stops communicating altogether.”
So, stay online dating safe.
Start with limiting how much personal information you post on social media sites like Facebook which can be compromised. Agingcare.com cautions that scammers can use specific interests to tailor their manipulative approach.
Scambsuters.org also recommends using tight security settings on social media and dating networks to protect your privacy.
Then, take any new relationship slowly. Ask questions and look for inconsistent answers. Most important, never send money to someone you haven’t met in person.
Agingcare.com also recommends sharing any new social interests with friends or family members who can be trusted to provide advice and guidance.
And what if you suspect a friend or relative is caught up in a romance scam? Don’t sit on the sidelines or be too quick to pass judgment.
“Many victims don’t speak up because they can’t face the pain of knowing they’ve been lied to,” explains the ITRC. “It’s important to help the victim understand that scammers are good at what they do and that anyone could have been taken in by their efforts.”
If you need additional help, contact the ITRC for no-cost assistance at 888-400-5530.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email dmorris@sun-herald.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
