By STONE CRABS
PORT CHARLOTTE — Tommy Romero delivered the first individual shutout of the year for Charlotte Stone Crabs Monday, leading his team to a 1-0 win and a doubleheader split with the Jupiter Hammerheads at Charlotte Sports Park.
Romero (9-2) tied a season high with nine strikeouts, facing the minimum 21 batters over seven scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and one walk, but all three runners were thrown out by Charlotte (60-39, 25-8) fielders.
The only of the run of the game was scored in the top of the second inning. Stone Crabs second baseman Jake Palomaki slashed a two-out double down the left field line. The next batter was Jermaine Palacios, who pulled a double inside the third base bag to score Palomaki and make it 1-0.
