VENICE — The owners of a historic commercial building at 219 W. Venice Ave. have submitted plans to completely renovate the structure, including a third-story indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar.
Following a life-threatening illness and the economic slowdown due to the pandemic, Martha and David Hanneman, owners of the building, say they are eager to move forward with the renovation.
Their plans are under review by the city’s planning department. The project will be reviewed by the Planning Commission and the City Council.
The first floor would contain space for three retail businesses, while the second floor would consist of four one-bedroom apartments as well as four offices with a conference room.
The building would provide a second level overhang similar to the adjacent Ennes Building, offering pedestrians shade and protection from the elements.
The planned remodel would reach a total height of 35 feet and the second floor would be extended in the rear to the building’s footprint, increasing the total air-conditioned space to about 13,000 square feet.
Both stairs and elevators would carry visitors to the upper floors.
The building’s long history in Venice
Located just east of the former Ennes Building, the structure was built in 1926 by H.L. Nickel of Fort Myers. A story in the Oct. 29, 1926, Venice News stated the building was being constructed for $22,000 by the Carey & Walters Company of Plant City.
Hollow tile was used for the walls and popular red tile graced the roof “for the further carrying out of the Italian style.”
The story stated H.L. Nickel purchased two lots with a total frontage of 50 feet. He stated that after looking over Venice, he was not at all surprised to find that “shrewd business men from the four points of the compass are looking to Venice and seeing it within the next few years as one of the largest and most prosperous cities on the west coast of Florida.”
The Nickel Building has had a succession of owners during the past nine decades. It was once known as the Nestlewood Building. Evelyn Baker, the owner at the time, had the back half of the building added on during the 1960s.
The Hannemans purchased it about 25 years ago from the Baker family.
The Hannemans moved to Venice in 1983 and opened several businesses, including Martha’s Candy & Clutter store in the old post office building at 237 W. Venice Ave.
In addition to owning businesses in Richmond, Virginia, St. Petersburg, and the Five-Points area of Sarasota, the Hannemans also owned a clothing store and Christmas store in Venice.
“We always had the intention of remodeling and moving our business into that building, but the city’s planner then gave us a hard time,” Martha Hanneman said. “As a result, I decided to run for a vacant seat on the City Council and won. I ran for re-election but did not run a third time.”
In August 2017, the city’s Architectural Review Board granted the Hannemans permission to demolish the building, but contingent upon the couple being issued a Certificate of Architectural Compliance for a new building to replace it.
Prolonged discussion ensued over the Hanneman’s plans for a three-story building with open, rooftop seating, since there currently is no precedent in Venice for rooftop seating.
The city’s Historical Preservation Board also expressed concern because it had not been consulted on the question of demolishing the original building. The decision on whether a historic building can be demolished currently rests with the ARB and, since the Nickel Building is not listed on the city’s historic register, there was no requirement to consult the HPB.
The city’s Planning Commission is currently discussing the possibility of merging the two advisory boards comprised of representatives from each.
Amid the discussion, David Hanneman was diagnosed with leukemia and the couple temporarily moved to Texas while he was being treated. Progress on the project was further interrupted by the economic slowdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Remodeling, not replacing
Having evaluated their options, the Hannemans decided to remodel the historic building instead of replacing it. Plans call for the original two stories with an indoor/outdoor rooftop restaurant and bar.
“Unfortunately, the building was so modified over the years, there is virtually nothing left of its historic architecture except the walls,” Martha Hanneman said. “While we want to retain its history, we need to modernize it to the point that businesses can thrive and contribute to the local economy. The exterior will reflect the city’s Mediterranean theme.”
Reflecting on their nearly 40 years of life and work in Venice, Martha Hanneman said how much the town’s historic area has positively changed.
“One of the things that initially attracted us to Venice was its small-town atmosphere, but now, it also enjoys an upbeat feel to the downtown area,” she said. “It’s far more active now than it was 40 years ago. We’ve enjoyed seeing Venice come into its own, and I think that’s wonderful.”
David Hanneman also noted his appreciation for the city.
“We see this remodeling project as a way of giving back to the community for the support they have shown us through our businesses and friendships during the past four decades,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.