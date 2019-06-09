Former Congressman Tom Rooney, who represented Florida’s Heartland in Congress from 2008 to 2018, endorsed the candidacy of Kaylee Tuck for the Florida House of Representatives, District 55 seat.
“Kaylee Tuck grew up in Florida’s Heartland, was educated in Highlands County schools and is the third generation of a family well known for public service,” Rooney stated. “She understands the needs of the people in House District 55 and supports their desire for good schools and a strong economy. She understands that agriculture is the largest single source of jobs in the Heartland and that we must have representatives in Tallahassee who are well versed in that industry and supportive of it.
“I first met Kaylee Tuck when she helped on my campaign in 2008 and know that she has strong conservative values. She will be a reliable voice in Tallahassee for lower taxes, less government regulation and more individual freedom. I urge my friends and supporters in House District 55 to support and elect Kaylee Tuck to the Florida House in 2020.”
