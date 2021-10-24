Terrence Ross scored all 22 of his points in the fourth quarter, and the Orlando Magic beat the New York Knicks 110-104 on Sunday night.
Ross was one of six Orlando players to score in double figures as the Magic snapped a season-opening two—game losing streak.
Cole Anthony recorded his first career double-double with 29 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. added 11 points apiece, and Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba added 10 points each.
Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson recorded double-doubles for the Knicks, who lost their first game after opening the season with consecutive wins. Randle had 30 points and 16 rebounds, and Robinson 10 points and 10 rebounds. Derrick Rose scored 23 points, R.J. Barrett finished with 12 points on 5-for-17 shooting, and Kemba Walker had 10 points in 19 minutes.
The Eastern Conference rivals were playing the second half of a home-and-home series. New York had routed Orlando 121-96 on Friday in Florida. In that game, the Knicks set team records for 3-pointers attempted (54) and 3-pointers made (24).
They picked up where they left off, knocking down 7 of 13 3s in the first quarter. But that didn’t last as New York made six more 3-pointers over the final three quarters. The Knicks finished 13 for 48 from long distance.
CELTICS 107, ROCKETS 97
Jayson Tatum had 31 points and nine rebounds and the Boston Celtics avoided their first 0-3 start since the 2013-14 season with a 107-97 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.
Tatum, had 20 points in the first half on 8 of 13 shooting. Al Horford finished with 17 points, including 11 in the third quarter, and 10 rebounds.
Dennis Schröder, who started for the injured Jaylen Brown, finished with 18 points and Grant Williams added 18 points off the bench. Boston shot 44% from the field and hit 15 of 47 on 3-pointers.
Second overall pick Jalen Green had the best game in his young career, scoring 30 points including making 8 of 10 on 3-pointers. Christian Wood had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Kevin Porter Jr. added 15 points for Houston, which shot 43% and hit 14 of 32 on 3-pointers.
Boston held a 38-32 advantage in points in the paint and held a 43-40 advantage in rebounds.
After Houston knotted it at 55 on a lay-up by Green two minutes into the third, Boston went on a 10-0 spurt started with four straight points by Horford and capped on a 3-pointer by Tatum.
The Rockets responded with five straight points to cut the lead in half, but Boston responded with a 24-9 run to open the lead to 20 on a three-point play by Horford with 1 ½ minutes left in the third.
76ERS 115, THUNDER 103
Seth Curry scored 28 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-103 on Sunday night.
Joel Embiid added 22 points and nine rebounds for Philadelphia. The 76ers are off to a 2-1 start as they work through issues with Ben Simmons, the point guard the team listed as out because of personal reasons.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, and rookie Josh Giddey had 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Thunder. They are 0-3.
Curry scored 23 points in the first quarter and made 6 of 7 3-pointers to help the 76ers take a 36-26 lead. After the quarter ended, a teammate waved a towel over him, perhaps concerned that he might burn up.
Curry cooled off, and the Thunder hung tough. A step-back 3-piointer by Gilgeous-Alexander cut the 76ers’ lead to 59-51 at halftime. Philadelphia took an 87-78 lead into the fourth quarter.
The 76ers had an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter. Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle and Georges Niang all hit 3-pointers in an 88-second span to put the 76ers up 98-80.
Giddey hit two free throws, then he got a steal and made a 3-pointer to cut Philadelphia’s lead to 110-102 with just over a minute to play. Curry then hit a 3-pointer for his first points since the first quarter to keep the 76ers in control.
HORNETS 115, NETS 95
LaMelo Ball had a good first three quarters in Brooklyn, then decided it was best if he watched the fourth.
Ish Smith was rolling so well that the Rookie of the Year told Charlotte coach James Borrego to stick with this backup.
“That’s big. That just shows where our growth is,” forward Miles Bridges said. “As long as he’s being mature and we’re all being mature, we’re going to keep winning.”
The Hornets have never done that this well to start a season.
Bridges had 32 points and nine rebounds, Smith added 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and the Hornets improved to 3-0 for the first time by beating the Brooklyn Nets 111-95 on Sunday.
Ball had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, but it was the Hornets’ backups who led them in a dominant final quarter. Cody Martin scored eight of his 12 in the final 12 minutes.
Before that, it was another big night for Bridges, who had his second straight 30-point outing and finished a point shy of his career high.
Kevin Durant scored 38 points for the Nets, who fell to 1-2. James Harden had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Brooklyn.
