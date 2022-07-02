Attending the 2021/2022 Youth Awards Presentation of the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club were 21 representatives who each received a check to benefit their local organization’s membership. Seated, front row third from the left is 2021/2022 Club president, Susan Hanks.
VENICE — Proudly described as a banner year for the members of Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club, this year they raised $112,150 to distribute to charities locally and worldwide.
The total is believed to be the highest ever raised in a single year by the club since its formation in 1947.
The money comes from regular fundraising, as well as from the sponsors, residents and visitors who support the annual Art Festival, Toast to Venice, the club golf tournament, Duck Pluck and Flags Across Venice-Nokomis.
“We thank them for their participation,” said 2021-2022 Club President Susan Hanks as she completed her year of service.
As for where the money was donated, Rotarian Tom Fitch said major donations included $55,000 for local youth groups; $22,150 for Peruvian children suffering from the cleft palate condition; $15,000 to Rotary Clubs in Ukraine and $20,000 for the Flags Across Venice-Nokomis program.
The most recent contribution was a share of $55,000 to 22 youth organizations in this area.
Introducing the annual Investment in Youth Awards presentation, Hanks said fundraising “is the culmination of all our efforts during the past year.”
“We all work hard at fundraising,” she said. “We all know the when and the where these events happen, and this is the why.”
Providing additional details, Committee Chairman Rotarian Matthew Cary said the club received applications for $80,000 from more than 20 local youth organizations.
“Today, for only the second time since 2005, we are able to distribute $55,000 to 22 groups,” Cary said. “Coming out of COVID, it is great to see this amount going to this community.”
Since 2005, the club has distributed almost $900,000 to youth groups in Venice and Nokomis, said Cary.
Each of the 21 recipients at the awards presentation summarized their activities. Attending that presentation were representatives of Venice High School girls soccer, VHS golf, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, Our Mother’s House, Education Foundation of SRQ, VHS lacrosse, Child Protection Center, FAC of SRQ, The Twig, SPARCC, Venice Symphony, Venice Art Center, Venice Youth Boating, Venice Vikings, Venice Theater and Rotary Futures.
