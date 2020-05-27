SARASOTA — The Sarasota Southside Rotary Club announced it is awarding its Rotary Club Vocational Service award to Sarasota Military Academy Executive Director Christina Bowman.
Bowman was surprised with the award during a Rotary Club meeting via virtual video chat.
“Year after year our Rotary Club is amazed and inspired after the annual visit from the Interact students, where they recount their service involvements over the school year. A substantial amount of credit for these remarkable students goes to SMA-COL Christina Bowman and the Interact advisors — SMA-CPT Carol Pelletier, SMA-CPT Jane Clancy and SMA-CPT Lorene Baulk — because of their unwavering commitment to developing future leaders,” Kay Yoder, Sarasota Southside Rotary club president, said in a news release. “It’s clearly evident that this is not your average school. It feels much more like a family who genuinely cares for one another and is 100% invested in seeing everyone succeed. This culture is not by accident but by design, beginning at the top with Christina as executive director modeling the way through her commitment and dedication to academic excellence and youth development.”
The award helps to recognize and celebrate Rotary Club members (Rotarians) and individuals demonstrating a commitment to helping others by volunteering time, talent and resources.
“I am truly overwhelmed and humbled by this incredible award and recognition,” Bowman said. “It was such a surprise, and I was at a loss for words during the remote meeting. We appreciate the support of our local Rotary Club and how they help shape the lives of our cadets and staff, showing a life of service and the importance of giving back to your community. I enjoy knowing that our SMA family has such an incredible support system, and I am honored to receive this award from our friends at the Sarasota Southside Rotary Club.”
The Sarasota Southside Rotary Club gives the award to people who make a significant impact at their workplace and in the community.
The Rotary Club supports the Interact Clubs at the Sarasota Military Academy along with other events and opportunities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.