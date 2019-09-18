Someone once wrote a song about heart, miles and miles and miles of heart.
It could have been a theme song for this year’s Rotary Futures College Resource Center’s Comedy Night Aug. 24 at Plantation Golf & Country Club.
About 150 friends and sponsors gathered to celebrate the joy of helping Venice High School students make their dreams come true.
Kim Kindell and Julie Pinkerton announced this year’s graduates earned nearly $9 million in scholarships.
Debi Hammett facilitates a program advancing students to the Sarasota County Technical Institute for workforce training. Volunteers man the resource center throughout the day.
Bob Vedder gave a history of the 20-year-old program and said he knew there was a need when he realized 20 years ago scholarship announcements and applications were housed in a paper box in the guidance counselor’s office.
Bob has been president for 20 years and now is moving on to other adventures. The Comedy Night evening was a loving thank you to a man who knows how to make Venice magic happen.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Bob Vedder. Over the years Bob’s life in Venice has been one of service. He is a former publisher of the Venice Gondolier Sun and has been a Little League coach, a fundraiser for the former Venice Library and everything in between. Before the new flower baskets were installed downtown, Bob was out with his truck before 6 a.m. watering plants.
He is often a spokesperson for VABI, speaking up for the installation of statues like Maria and her watering can in front of Sun Bug.
Bob is at most Venice High School sports events, usually enjoying a bag of popcorn and a diet drink and leaving at 9 p.m. He is an avid fan offering a cheer and joining in chants.
Words like kind, friendly and hard working describe Bob, as do words like fun, good friend and always telling it like it is. When it comes to being a cheerleader for Venice, Bob is No. 1. He is also a cheerleader for his friends and family. He is the epitome of an all-around nice guy. If there was a walk of fame in Venice, Bob would be eligible for a star.
Bob Vedder is one of the men who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
